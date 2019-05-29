

CTV Windsor





The battle to hold back rising water in Lake St. Clair continues for shoreline residents in Tecumseh.

Town administration presented a report at Tuesday evening’s council meeting, outlining that 46 property owners had collected 100 sandbags each since the program began two weeks ago.

The sandbagging program is scheduled to continue until mid-June.

Staff from the Essex Region Conservation Authority have said it's not a matter of if, but when flooding will occur, due to record high water levels and severe weather events.

Municipal staff continue to look into additional protective measures.