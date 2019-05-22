

CTV Windsor





Windsor is changing its sandbag distribution as emergency preparedness officials continue to monitor weather conditions and the water levels of the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

Both water levels remain well above traditional averages and are currently part of a flood warning from the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

Water monitoring is expected to continue in Windsor until at least September, as the risk of overland flooding for properties along the water could change quickly with either a heavy rain or high winds.

The City of Windsor continues to make sandbags available to residents living in a specified area along Riverside Drive East, but beginning Thursday, May 23, those residents wanting sandbags will be required to contact 311 (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and set up a time to meet city staff at the sandbag station.

Appointments will be made for between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Officials say the initial surge of resident need has been met, so the change to a pre-ordering system is now the most efficient option.

The sandbag station is located at 9410 Little River Road (just west of the Little River Bridge and the roundabout) and is available to residents living between George Avenue and east to the Town of Tecumseh border, living on the north side of Riverside Drive.

Residents attending the sandbag station will be asked to show proof of address (mail or billing information showing address) and to check in with the attendant each time they visit.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the sandbag station is asked to register online with 311 using the “Call for Volunteers” service request.