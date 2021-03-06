WINDSOR, ONT. -- A video circulating on social media is causing some debate online.

On the left side of the screen Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor and Essex County’s Medical Officer of Health, can been seen at an indoor event.

19 people are viewed in this video posted on Facebook.

Some in attendance who are standing, are not wearing masks or physically distancing. It is not clear if they are from the same household.

In a statement sent to CTV News, the health unit confirms Dr. Ahmed attended this event, what they are describing as a family wedding, on February 20, 2021.

The statement goes on to say Dr. Ahmed followed public health guidelines at all times by wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing

It also states the wedding ceremony was in compliance with public health guidelines.

Windsor-Essex remains in the red-control zone under the Ontario COVID-19 response framework which allows for social gatherings of 5 people indoors or a limit of 30% capacity indoors for religious and wedding ceremonies.