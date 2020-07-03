Advertisement
ERCA extends flood watch until end of July
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 2:20PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch has been extended for Essex County and Pelee Island shorelines.
The area has been under a flood watch that ended Thursday, but the Essex Region Conservation Authority extended it to the end of July.
ERCA says it is watching record high lake levels and elevated downstream tributaries that have little capacity to handle rainfall.
Levels are so high that high winds and heavy rains will cause overland flooding.