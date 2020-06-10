WINDSOR, ONT. -- A flood watch has been issued for the region due to strong winds coupled with thunderstorms.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued the watch saying wind speeds could reach up to 40 km/hr with “very gusty conditions” also possible. These conditions bring an elevated risk of flooding and nearshore erosion for shoreline areas along Lake Erie.

In addition, the forecast calls for significant rainfall due to thunderstorms across Essex County. ERCA said amounts up to 40 mm are possible.

“Thunderstorms can bring rapidly changing wind conditions and can affect shoreline conditions,” a news release states. “People should pay close attention to their local conditions.”

The flood watch comes in addition to the previously issued shoreline flood watch which is still in effect due to the great lakes high water levels. High water levels were also reported for Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, and Lake Erie.

The long term flood watch of shoreline areas will stay in effect throughout the month of June.

ERCA reminds people to take extra caution where flooding is occurring along with rivers, streams, and shoreline areas in general during significant rainfall.

“The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast moving water can be dangerous,” ERCA said. “Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.