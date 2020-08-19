WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are seeking information regarding equipment stolen from a construction site.

Police say sometime between Sunday and Wednesday morning unknown suspect(s) stole a 2019 Bobcat MT85 mini-track loader and bucket from a construction site on Moonstone Drive in Chatham.

The total value of the theft is estimated at $35,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Branden Grellmore at brandeng@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87343. An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.