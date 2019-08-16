Environment Canada investigating possible tornado touchdown in Cottam
Uprooted trees in Cottam, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 1:41PM EDT
Environment Canada is investigating whether a tornado touched down in the Cottam area.
Several trees in the area were uprooted after severe weather with high winds swept through the area Thursday afternoon.
Officials say they do not believe the damage was caused by a tornado, but they are currently collecting data to make a final determination.
Environment Canada did issue at severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday but there were no tornado watches or warnings.