Electronics stolen during break-in at Wallaceburg store

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a break-in at a Wallaceburg store.

Police were dispatched to the area of James Street on Thursday.

Officers learned that sometime overnight unknown suspect(s) gained entry to the Geeks and Things store, and stole electronics and game cards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Kyle Blommers at 519-436-6600 mailbox #87286 or at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (7266) and may be eligible for a cash reward.