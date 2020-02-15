WINDSOR, ONT. -- A collision between a car and a pedestrian has resulted in moderate injuries for one person.

Windsor police say they received a call from EMS just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

An elderly woman was struck by a car at Wyandotte and Langlois.

Police say she's still in hospital and awaiting more tests.

Wyandotte Street East was closed off in both directions between Marion and Langlois but has since reopened.

No charges have been laid, however the investigation is ongoing.