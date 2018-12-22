

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are still looking for three more suspects after a weekend shooting.

Police were called to Hanna Street and Dufferin Place around 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fire.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting, and officials believe the shots were intended to kill or injure someone but no one was hurt.

Police say one person is in custody and charges are pending, and they are still looking for three more suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.