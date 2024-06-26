WINDSOR
Windsor

    • E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall Avenue reopens after truck rollover

    Police responded to a truck rollover on the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Police responded to a truck rollover on the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have reopened the E.C. Row Expressway westbound off ramp at Dougall Avenue.

    Police responded to a report of a truck rollover at 11:27 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Officers are asking drivers to use an alternative exit.

