Drugs seized by police following search warrant in Lakeshore

Essex and Lambton County OPP have seized a quantity of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency following a search warrant execution in Lakeshore.

It took place at a home on Heritage Garden Crescent.

OPP said as a result, a 62-year-old Lakeshore woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.