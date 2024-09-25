WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drugs seized by police following search warrant in Lakeshore

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Essex and Lambton County OPP have seized a quantity of illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency following a search warrant execution in Lakeshore.

    It took place at a home on Heritage Garden Crescent.

    OPP said as a result, a 62-year-old Lakeshore woman has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine.

    The investigation is ongoing.

