Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Essex
Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Essex.
Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision at Highway 3 and Victoria Street on Sunday around 10:40 p.m.
The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooting Monday at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others, police said. The suspected lone shooter was also dead.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
There's a new way to finance a home down payment, but one expert says it's risky
A new service has arrived on the Ontario real-estate scene that promises to help prospective homebuyers come up with the cash for a down payment, but one expert says the list of risks and caveats is considerable.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
More than 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators to retire by 2033: report
A new report says more than 40 per cent of farm operators will retire over the next decade, leaving Canada with a shortage.
Kitchener
-
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
-
Suspicious package left outside Guelph police headquarters, road closed
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is responding to a suspicious package in the downtown core.
London
-
Argyle BIA creates currency gift cards to help bring business to the east end
The Argyle Business Improvement Association (BIA) has created a new gift card program to attract more business to London’s east end. The gift card program will encourage people to shop locally at restaurants, retail stores, barber shops and more.
-
Is it spring or summer?
Just three weeks into spring and it already feels like summer. Temperatures ranging from 17 C to 26 C in the London region this week with nothing but sunshine.
-
Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
Barrie
-
Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP
A motorist stopped for speeding nearly three times over the limit in the Town of Mono will have to find another way around after police had the vehicle towed away.
-
Fire forces residents of Barrie building to evacuate
Residents of a multi-unit building in Barrie had to evacuate their homes in the early morning hours Monday for a structure fire.
-
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
Northern Ontario
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens after Sunday morning crash
The Englehart area of Highway 11 near Kirkland Lake has reopened after being closed for more than 12 hours following a collision Sunday morning.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
-
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
Toronto
-
-
Funeral to be held Monday for Indian family from Toronto that drowned while trying to enter U.S. illegally
The lives of four members of a second Toronto family who recently drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a failed border crossing will be celebrated Monday morning in Etobicoke.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Officials at Markham, Ont., mosque to share update on alleged hate-motivated attack
Officials at a mosque north of Toronto are set to provide more information today on an alleged hate-motivated incident that took place last week.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
-
What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday
The government of Quebec has made an exception for groceries stores to remain open on Easter Sunday in six regions including Montreal and Laval, but many services and facilities remain closed for the holidays.
Atlantic
-
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
-
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
-
Winnipeg
-
Living Green garden show brings Winnipeg green thumbs together
Living Green wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The three-day event featured local gardening vendors, expert guest speakers, and other plant-related programming.
-
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
-
Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.
Calgary
-
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
-
Search underway for Calgarian last seen leaving assisted living centre
Calgary Police Service members are asking for tips from the public to aide the search in the northeast for a missing man who suffers from a medical condition
Edmonton
-
'A first for me': Fire crews rescue person trapped inside Edmonton's Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
-
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries braces for Easter Monday rush in the wake of weather-triggered cancellations
As the Easter long weekend comes to an end, BC Ferries anticipates Monday will be one of its busiest days.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
-
