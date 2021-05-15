WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor clinic hosted its third drive-thru vaccination day Saturday morning.

Until 3 p.m. Dr. Lisa Jansen and her team of volunteers were administering first doses of the vaccine into the arms of vehicle passengers at 1720 Howard Drive.

Dr. Jansen told CTV News some clinic visitors opted out of receiving the vaccine Saturday after learning the brand of the doses were Moderna.

The clinic was open to all adults aged 18 and older in hot spot zones, 18 plus for adults with highest, high and at-risk medical conditions, essential care givers. Group 1 essential workers and prioritized healthcare workers, and adults in First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations.