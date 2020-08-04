Advertisement
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics coming to Wheatley and Dresden
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics are popping up in Wheatley and Dresden this month.
The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, CK Public Health, Family Health Teams and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres will offer the mobile sites.
The health alliance says anyone who believes they require a COVID-19 swab test can go to one of these clinics and receive a test.
The test will also be available to residents who do not arrive in a vehicle.
The clinic dates and locations are as follows:
Wheatley
Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wheatley Arena
196 Erie Street North,
Wheatley, ON, N0P 2P0
Dresden
Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dresden Raceway
1244 North Street
Dresden, ON, N0P 1M0
The mobile drive-thru COVID-19 clinics will operate as follows:
- The Wheatley clinic will take place in the parking lot of the Wheatley Arena. No appointment is necessary.
- The Dresden clinic will take place at the Dresden Raceway. No appointment is necessary.
- Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not. You do not need to be in a vehicle to attend the clinic, walk ups are welcome.
- A staff member will register you while you are in your car. Please bring a valid Ontario health card.
- The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car; please remain in your car after you register to receive a test.
- Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.
Starting Tuesday, CK Public Health will no longer be notifying asymptomatic patients (those showing no symptoms) by telephone.
CK Public Health will only be contacting the following clients/patients whom:
- Test positive for COVID-19
- Were tested symptomatic (showing symptoms)
- Were referred for testing by a health care professional
- Were tested at their workplace due to a potential COVID-19 exposure
CKHA is also reminding the public about the availability of COVID-19 testing at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham. Hours of operation are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.