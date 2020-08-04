WINDSOR, ONT. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics are popping up in Wheatley and Dresden this month.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, CK Public Health, Family Health Teams and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres will offer the mobile sites.

The health alliance says anyone who believes they require a COVID-19 swab test can go to one of these clinics and receive a test.

The test will also be available to residents who do not arrive in a vehicle.

The clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Wheatley

Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wheatley Arena

196 Erie Street North,

Wheatley, ON, N0P 2P0

Dresden

Tuesday, August 25 and Wednesday, August 26

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dresden Raceway

1244 North Street

Dresden, ON, N0P 1M0

The mobile drive-thru COVID-19 clinics will operate as follows:

The Wheatley clinic will take place in the parking lot of the Wheatley Arena. No appointment is necessary.

The Dresden clinic will take place at the Dresden Raceway. No appointment is necessary.

Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not. You do not need to be in a vehicle to attend the clinic, walk ups are welcome.

A staff member will register you while you are in your car. Please bring a valid Ontario health card.

The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car; please remain in your car after you register to receive a test.

Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.

Starting Tuesday, CK Public Health will no longer be notifying asymptomatic patients (those showing no symptoms) by telephone.

CK Public Health will only be contacting the following clients/patients whom:

Test positive for COVID-19

Were tested symptomatic (showing symptoms)

Were referred for testing by a health care professional

Were tested at their workplace due to a potential COVID-19 exposure

CKHA is also reminding the public about the availability of COVID-19 testing at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at 47 Emma Street in Chatham. Hours of operation are between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.