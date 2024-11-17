Essex OPP investigating home invasion in Leamington
Essex OPP were on the scene of a home invasion in Leamington on Saturday.
Police say they were called to the scene at around 5:00 a.m., where at a residence on Robson Road, two unknown individuals entered a residence and confronted two occupants.
Both occupants suffered minor injuries as a result of the confrontation.
The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators believe that the incident was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
