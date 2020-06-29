WINDSOR, ONT. -- After a COVID-19 testing centre in Wallaceburg saw 436 residents swabbed, the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance will be adding additional mobile assessment clinics throughout July.

In partnership with Chatham-Kent EMS, CK Public Health, Family Health Teams (Chatham-Kent, Thamesview and Tilbury) and the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will be set up in Tilbury, Blenheim and Thamesville.

"After our successful drive-thru clinics in Wallaceburg, we are pleased to bring COVID-19 testing to more communities throughout Chatham-Kent," Lori Marshall, CEO, CKHA said in a news release. "Since the pandemic was declared, our highly collaborative partnerships within the local health system have ensured that we remain vigilant in protecting our vulnerable populations and the wider community."

Anyone looking to receive a COVID-19 swab test can go to one of the upcoming drive-thru locations and will be tested. The initiative will also be available to those who do not arrive in a vehicle.

The drive-thru testing clinics will be set up in Tilbury on Thurs. July 9 and Fri. July, 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at the Tilbury Arena, Blenheim on Thurs. July 16 and Fri. July, 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blenheim Memorial Arena, and in Thamesville Thurs. July 23 and Fri. July 24 starting at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Thamesville Area Public School.

“By bringing more mobile clinics, more residents in our community will have access to testing who may not be able to get to Chatham as easily," said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent Medical Officer of Health.

The clinics will operate as follows:

The clinics will take place in the parking lots of each specified venue. No appointment is needed.

Signage will direct patients upon arrival for both those who arrive in vehicles and those who do not.

A staff member will register you while you are in your car. A valid Ontario health card is required.

The health care team will perform the COVID-19 swab test while you are in your car

Patients will be sent home with information on self-isolation and how to view their test results online. CK Public Health will call all patients who are swabbed at these clinics regardless of their results.

If heat warnings are in effect on clinic days, out of precaution, CKHA asks patients to not bring children and frail adults in cars who are not being tested, as well as pets.

Additional COVID-19 clinics will take place in Wheatley and Dresden. The public will be notified of these clinic details once they are confirmed.

A map of the Chatham-Kent COVID-19 Mobile Assessment Clinics is available here.