Downtown Windsor BIA supports street cleanup program with further funding

Gord Stevens was out on Ouellette Avenue picking up garbage Saturday afternoon.

"Somebody either robbed a pharmacy, look. all empty," he said, while throwing over 50 empty pill bottles in a bucket.

He is among the workers who are paid by Leonard’s House to clean the streets of Windsor.

Stevens says, ever since he undertook this effort, he's been approached by thankful residents.

"They're all happy because my boss says they called the mayor's office thanking them and all that for having someone coming in there and doing it," Stevens said.

A three-person crew is out seven days a week for six hours between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

A typical day sees Stevens filling up to eight buckets full of trash during a two-hour shift.

"We have to step up and do what we can do to make things better," said Renaldo Agostino, a board member for the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and Ward 3 city councillor.

The DWBIA has invested more money into the Good Neighbour Service Program operated through St. Leonard's house, Agostino said.

"People coming into the downtown want to see things clean and the cleaner things get, the more beautiful, the more safe we'll feel. So that's why we're doing it," he added.

The cleanup territory has expanded from a 45-block radius to 60 blocks.

"Some of the neighbourhood streets in the area that are affected most by some of the services that are trying their hardest to help people down here. But, in return, that comes with some consequences," said Agostino. "Usually, ... there's a lot of trash in the area so we're stepping up and taking care of that."

He hopes other initiatives will be introduced this year like power washing.

Agostino would also like to find help for businesses to keep their area clean.

"Some of the sources are clearly the garbage bins," Agostino said. "There's always overflowing. Some businesses need more than one. Some businesses need to lock them and that is what I'm going to be focusing on in the next two weeks."

But for community advocate Marty Bevan, residents need to do their part as well.

"It's our responsibility as home owners to clean up our yards and to help out when it looks like other folks can't," said Bevan.