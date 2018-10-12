

Ron Dunn has successfully completed his 24-hour "Bench Talk" session in front of the Downtown Mission.

The executive director says he didn't sleep a wink last night and met a steady stream of people.

“It was about awareness and funds are always needed,” says Dunn. “It was a great night. We're saying we had about 225-250 through in a 24-hour period. Windsor and Essex County showed up again which I'm humbled by and grateful for.”

He engaged various walks of life including current and former clients of the mission, who offered insight on how to improve services.

Dunn says he collected over $3,000 and is hoping more donations will filter into the mission.