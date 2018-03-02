

A staple in downtown Windsor for four decades is on the move.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Friday that the Windsor Public Library central location has been sold to the Downtown Mission.

Dilkens didn’t say where the new library is going, but it will remain in the downtown area.

The Mission will take over the 850 Ouellette Ave. building beginning next year.

“The 21st library is about technology and connectivity and we need to focus our resources there as much as possible,” says Dilkens. “An oversized and out of date building doesn't meet the needs of today let alone the needs of tomorrow.”

Built in 1972, the main library comprises over 100,000 square feet of space over three floors.

Dilkens, who is also library board chair, says the building is too large for current operation and there are several options in mind for a new location.

The Mission purchased the facility for a total of $3.6 million, which includes the parking lot behind the library.

The closing date is the summer of 2019.

Ron Dunn of the Downtown Mission says they have outgrown their current location Victoria Street.