Former volleyball coach gets jail time for sexually assaulting player
Arthur Yanamoto. (Courtesy leaguelineup.com)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 11:23AM EDT
A former volleyball coach has been sentenced to eight months in jail.
Arthur Yamamoto, 52, pled guilty to sexual assault and possession of child porn against a former player.
Court heard Yanamoto took "inappropriate" photos and videos of the girl to "motivate her" to stay focused on volleyball.
