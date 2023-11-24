Don’t send nude photos online: Windsor police

Windsor police are reminding the public to never send nude photos online after an increase in extortion cases.

Officers say they’ve seen a spike in incidents occurring over Snapchat and Instagram – specifically, when female accounts befriend teenage males.

Police say after a brief conversation, the female sends nude photos and asks the male to do the same. If the request is fulfilled, a second request is made to include the victim’s face in the photo.

Once the second photo is shared, the suspect requests funds, typically Apple gift cards, and threatens that if funds are not sent, the picture will be distributed to the victim’s contact list.

“Windsor Police remind everyone to keep their private parts private, and not send nude photos online to anyone at any time,” said a social media post from police.