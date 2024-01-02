WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Do you recognize these people? Windsor police want to know

    Police are asking the public to identify the people seen in this photo in relation to a theft investigation. Jan 2, 2024. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Police are asking the public to identify the people seen in this photo in relation to a theft investigation. Jan 2, 2024. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police are hoping the public may be able to help identify two people wanted as part of a theft investigation.

    According to police, the suspects are wanted for thefts of under $5,000 from various retail locations.

    A third female suspect has turned herself into police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Public Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

