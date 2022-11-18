Disappointment after another delay in custody battle for Windsor dog

Greg Marentette took another day off from work to be in court Friday morning only to discover it was for naught.

He was hoping a reunion with his black Newfoundland dog “Lemmy” would take a step towards becoming reality. Hope turned into disappointment.

“Every day the court pushes dates back it’s another day lost with my dog and it is my dog,” said Marentette, visibly shaken by the case being adjourned at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Samantha Roberts has yet to answer to criminal charges of disobeying a court order and theft under $5,000. She was hired to dog-sit Lemmy six years ago. The relationship with Marentette broke down three years later.

“To have a court system, a civil system, can lay down a verdict three times and there is no enforcement of any of the verdicts is a giant waste of people’s money, time and effort,” says Marentette.

Frustrated, Marentette visited the crown’s office where he discovered someone new was working on the case. He learned that the Crown will try to push for a definite decision on Dec. 9 when a resolution discussion is scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice.

“I’m encouraged they’re taking it seriously and I’m encouraged they’re going to go after her. I’m not encouraged by the system. Three times in court and not even a plea yet. What are we doing?”

Marentette worries the case will go to trial.

“My trial date might not be until sometime in 2023,”he said.

Lemmy will be seven years old and that breaks Marentette’s heart even more.

“His lifespan is 8-10 years old. She’s stolen half his life from me. How do I get that back?”

CTV reached out to the office of lawyer Robert DiPietro who is representing Roberts. He was not available for comment.

Marentette would like to see Roberts at court making a plea in order to set a trial, if necessary, and expedite a resolution.

“How long does someone have to wait to get their own stuff back? It’s severely unjust,” said Marentette.

A small group of protesters, including Heather Tremblay, joined the fight for justice.

“I don’t believe his dog should have been taken from him,” said Tremblay. “There needs to be justice brought to this case. Our dog laws and our pet laws need to be changed.”