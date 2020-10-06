DETROIT -- Buses have returned to Detroit streets after a three-day work stoppage by drivers over coronavirus protections and disputes with riders.

Police officers will increase their presence as part of a deal between the city and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26.

Riders must continue to wear masks, and they must not cross a barrier or approach the driver.

A driver was suspended for 29 days for a physical confrontation with a rider who boarded without a mask.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the work stoppage was in response to the suspension. Duggan says video of the incident was "disturbing."