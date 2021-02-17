WINDSOR, ONT. -- A search was underway by Detroit police and U.S. coast guard Wednesday for a man they believe may have fallen into the Detroit River.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. after a witness reported a male walking on the Detroit River. Police say he has not been seen since.

Detroit police’s air unit, harbor unit are searching the waters. Heavy Windsor police presence are seen on the Canadian site of the River.

Detroit police told CTV News around 7:45 p.m. the U.S. coast guard called off the search and rescue mission for Wednesday evening.

They say all options have been exhausted and the man has not been found.

No word yet on when the search will resume.