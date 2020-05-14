LONDON, ONT -- Greenhill Produce has seen another 17 cases of COVID-19 among workers since 48 cases were confirmed last month.

The new cases are part of the ongoing investigation after the breakout was first declared on April 27.

“These employees initially tested negative but were suspected to have been exposed. They were isolated in separate bunkhouses, away from those who tested positive,” said Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Colby.

The health unit has been in daily contact with the Greenhill Produce employees, utilizing translation services as necessary, to provide support and address concerns.

“It is likely that these cases were exposed prior to isolation. That is why they were tested again,” said Colby.

There are now 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, with 69 of those cases coming from the greenhouse.

Of those 69 cases 50 have fully recovered and are back at work.