DETROIT -- Officials say a Detroit bus driver who had expressed anger on Facebook about a coughing passenger has died.

Fifty-year-old Jason Hargrove felt ill about four days after posting a passionate video on social media on March 21.

Glenn Tolbert of the bus drivers union says Hargrove died Wednesday. In his Facebook video, Hargrove was frustrated over a woman's repeated coughs on his bus.

He said "some folks don't care."

Hargrove said bus drivers are just "trying to make a honest living."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says everyone in America should watch the video.