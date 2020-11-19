WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged three people after seizing cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis in Leamington.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a search warrant at an address on Russell Street, with the support of officers from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the canine officer on Tuesday.

As a result, three people are facing numerous charges.

Police say a quantity of cannabis/resin Oil, cocaine and fentanyl was seized along with a small quantity of stolen property recovered.

Charged are the following:

Johnny Elias, 58, of Leamington

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking -Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3 -Criminal Code of Canada

Fail to Comply with Release Order -Criminal Code of Canada

Kathryn Sader, 26, of Leamington

Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process-Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada

Fail to Comply with Release Order-Criminal Code of Canada

Jimmy Elias, 43, of Leamington

Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2 Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada

Johnny Elias and Kathryn Sader were held pending a bail hearing and Jimmy Elias was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Jan. 5, 2021.