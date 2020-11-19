Advertisement
Cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis seized in Leamington drug bust
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 2:03PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged three people after seizing cocaine, fentanyl and cannabis in Leamington.
The OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a search warrant at an address on Russell Street, with the support of officers from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the canine officer on Tuesday.
As a result, three people are facing numerous charges.
Police say a quantity of cannabis/resin Oil, cocaine and fentanyl was seized along with a small quantity of stolen property recovered.
Charged are the following:
Johnny Elias, 58, of Leamington
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking -Controlled Drugs Substance Act
- Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act
- Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3 -Criminal Code of Canada
- Fail to Comply with Release Order -Criminal Code of Canada
Kathryn Sader, 26, of Leamington
- Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act
- Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act
- Obtain Cannabis by any method or process-Cannabis Act
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada
- Fail to Comply with Release Order-Criminal Code of Canada
Jimmy Elias, 43, of Leamington
- Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act
- Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2 Cannabis Act
- Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada
Johnny Elias and Kathryn Sader were held pending a bail hearing and Jimmy Elias was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Jan. 5, 2021.