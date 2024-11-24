Increased police presence in Tecumseh now clear

WINDSOR
    Police have cleared the scene in Tecumseh after advising the public of an increased presence on Sunday.

    OPP posted to social media around 4:30 p.m., that people in the area of Ryegate Drive and Lemire Street would see some activity.

    It was only described as an, "active investigation," and police have since cleared the scene.

    No further details have been released with regards to what the investigation was about.

