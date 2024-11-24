Increased police presence in Tecumseh now clear
Police have cleared the scene in Tecumseh after advising the public of an increased presence on Sunday.
OPP posted to social media around 4:30 p.m., that people in the area of Ryegate Drive and Lemire Street would see some activity.
It was only described as an, "active investigation," and police have since cleared the scene.
No further details have been released with regards to what the investigation was about.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident
Second Cup Café has closed two of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest.
Winnipeg police shoot, kill suspect after officer stabbed in the throat
A Winnipeg Police Service officer is recovering after he was stabbed in the throat Sunday evening.
Legal arguments being heard in London, Ont. court in sex assault case of five hockey players
Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.
Cargo ship runs aground in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A large cargo ship remains stuck in the St. Lawrence River after running aground on Saturday afternoon.
opinion Beware the hidden costs of home ownership in Canada
While buying a home is often touted as a way to save on your cost of living, the true cost of ownership goes beyond your monthly mortgage. Personal finance contributor Christopher LIew breaks down some of the less obvious financial obligations of home ownership.
Should sex abuse evidence set the Menendez brothers free? A judge will decide
A judge will decide Monday whether new evidence warrants a re-examination of the convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home more than 30 years ago.
Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales battle floodwaters after weekend storm
Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales were battling floodwaters Monday morning after the second major storm of the winter brought widespread disruption to the U.K.
Egyptian officials say 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in high waves on Red Sea
At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.
'Like climbing Mount Everest:' Inside the gruelling world of the Chess World Championship
The Chess World Championship begins in Singapore on Monday with China's Ding Liren seeking to defend his title against India's Gukesh Dommaraju, better known as Gukesh D, who is still just 18 years old and could become the youngest ever person to be crowned world champion.
Kitchener
Candlelight vigil in Kitchener honours Holodomor victims and marks 1,000 days of Ukraine-Russia war
A Saturday evening vigil brought together community members to honour the victims of the Holodomor and reflect on 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark
An auto repair shop based in Kitchener held a special fundraiser Saturday to help children and youth with physical disabilities, with former Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in attendance.
Colleges and universities face job cuts, deficits amid international student cap
Groups representing post-secondary institutions say this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as dramatic drops in international student enrolment exacerbate some schools' existing budget shortfalls.
London
Two displaced in $200,000 house fire
The London Fire Department was on scene of a house fire in the city on Sunday.
Barrie
Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree: OPP
An overnight crash in Tiny Township is under investigation, where a car allegedly crashed into a tree and both occupants were taken to hospital.
First snowfall hits region
Simcoe Muskoka saw its first signs of snow of the season Sunday morning, with a mix of flurries and rain leading to worsening road conditions and police reporting multiple collisions.
Local high school basketball team wins provincial championship
The Maple Ridge Ravens girls’ basketball team won a gold medal at the Girls AAA OFSAA Championships this weekend in Brampton, defeating the Mother Teresa Spartans 46-42 in comeback fashion.
Northern Ontario
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows.
Northern Ont. First Nation files claim against Ontario and Newmont mining
Taykwa Tagamou Nation, a Cree First Nation located within Treaty 9, has filed a statement of claim against the Province of Ontario and Newmont, a mining company that owns properties in Timmins.
Sault Ste. Marie
Hockey rivalry goes to the next level on both sides of the Sault border
Practice this week for the Sault College Men’s Hockey Team was taken to another level, as the Cougars face off against cross-border rival Lake Superior State University this weekend.
After a year of struggle, centre that helps Sault youth to move to a building with heat
Sault-based charity Save Our Young Adults, or SOYA, will soon move to a new home -- for good reason.
$3M donation to help repair arena in Elliot Lake
The City of Elliot Lake said Thursday it has received a $3-million donation from Edward and Suzanne Rogers for the Centennial Arena restoration.
Ottawa
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT First snowfall, freezing rain of the season expected in Ottawa this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa with freezing rain expected to move into the area starting tonight.
Police lay more charges against pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Ottawa
Three people were arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Ottawa this weekend.
Toronto
Murder suspect arrested in St. Catharines following hours-long standoff
A suspect in a deadly daylight shooting in St. Catharines was arrested over the weekend following an hours-long standoff, police say.
'A first for everyone': Toronto traffic forces Utah Hockey Club to walk to Leafs game
The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever matchup against the Maple Leafs—bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game.
Montreal
'Mixed bag' of wet weather headed to Montreal this week
A 'mixed bag' of precipitation is in store for the Greater Montreal area, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Man shot inside Montreal apartment
One man is in hospital after shots were fired inside an apartment building in Montreal’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Winnipeg
'I had no idea that they even existed': Family reunites with 80-year-old letters hidden in Winnipeg home
The family of a soldier who fought during the Second World War has been reunited with letters written to him 80 years ago.
Parts of Manitoba under snowfall warning; up to 25 cm expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Manitoba, with snowfall totals between 15 and 25 cm expected.
Edmonton
Alberta economists predict Canadian consumers will be 'cautious' with holiday spending
With Black Friday sales already in play and with Christmas a month away, the holiday shopping season is underway as Statistics Canada revealed last week the country's inflation rate climbed back up to two per cent in October. But even though the two-per-cent increase is in line with Bank of Canada targets, one Alberta-based economist says Canadians are "going to be very cautious," because while inflation has slowed down, prices haven't gone down.
Electric cars a 'hot commodity' in Alberta despite misconceptions
Electric vehicles are off Alberta car lots, despite what experts say are some ongoing misconceptions about the technology.
Being part of NHL team for two days 'insane' experience for Edmonton-area girl
An Edmonton-area teen has returned home from the trip of a lifetime.
Calgary
'We need an industry': Crowsnest Pass residents voting on support for new coal mine
It's been more than 40 years since coal was king in the scenic Crowsnest Pass of southwestern Alberta, but a referendum vote Monday could sway a contentious debate on bringing it back.
Festival of Lights kicks off 38th year as snow arrives just in time
For a while there, Lions Festival of Lights chair Otto Silzer was worried there wouldn’t be any snow to decorate the light show.
Regina
Regina slammed with second snowstorm inside a week
Regina is digging itself out yet again – mere days after it was slammed with the first major snowfall of the season.
Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan
Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.
Regina police searching for answers after man injured by firearm
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for information after a man was injured in a firearm- related incident early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
Woman left ‘screaming for help’ after car journey with male driver, say Abbotsford police
Abbotsford police are requesting dash cam video and witness information after a frightening car journey with an unknown male left a woman “extremely shaken up,” police say.
Hypothermic man found submerged and ‘clinging to piling’ in Cowichan Bay water rescue
A boater is grateful for the services of local rescue groups after being left stranded in the cold waters of Cowichan Bay after his vessel capsized.
Good Samaritan stabbed after attempting to stop shoplifter in Olympic Village
Four people have been arrested in connection to the stabbing of a 63-year-old man who attempted to stop a shoplifter in Olympic Village over the weekend, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
B.C. man awarded $800K in damages after being injured by defective bear banger
A B.C. man has been awarded nearly $800,000 in damages as compensation for injuries he sustained from a defective bear banger, according to a recent court decision.
BC Hydro says power almost fully restored after B.C. windstorms
British Columbia's electric utility says it has restored power to almost all customers who suffered outages during the bomb cyclone earlier this week, but strong wind from a new storm has made repairs difficult in some areas.
Fall legislative sitting scrapped in B.C. as Speaker Chouhan confirmed to serve again
There won't be a sitting of the British Columbia legislature this fall as originally planned.
Atlantic
'It’s pretty emotional': N.B. family escape fire, plan to rebuild home
A family in Riverview, N.B., is making plans for Christmas and the future after escaping a fire in their home on Nov. 14.
Nova Scotia election: One last day on the campaign trail
Monday is the final day of campaigning before Nova Scotians head to the polls.
Lobster season delayed in southwestern Nova Scotia due to weather
The beginning of the commercial lobster season in southwestern Nova Scotia has been delayed due to weather.
N.L.
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.