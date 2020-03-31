LANSING, MICH. -- Michigan officials are pleading for more ventilators and appealing to health professionals to come out of retirement to fight the coronavirus.

The number of cases statewide reached nearly 6,500 by Monday, while deaths rose to 184. Michigan's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says the state has 1,700 ventilators and needs 5,000 to 10,000 more. The coronavirus attacks the lungs.

Ford Motor says it will start making ventilators in Ypsilanti in late April.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order allowing hospitals to be flexible in how they use medical professionals.

Detroit is getting testing kits that can reveal the coronavirus in minutes.