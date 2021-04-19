WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man in Windsor.

Preliminary information says at 8:20 a.m. on April 12, first responders were called to an address on Hall Avenue for a medical distress call.

Windsor Police Service officers were first to arrive and they located the man in a bedroom. The SIU report says the officers commenced first aid.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services took over care of the man and he was transported to hospital. The man passed away in hospital at 11:11 a.m.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem took place on April 13.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.