    • 'Dangerous' suspects sought after aggravated assault: CKPS

    Kodin Young, 21 years, and Kayden Alward, 19 years of Chatham, Ont. (Source: CKPS) Kodin Young, 21 years, and Kayden Alward, 19 years of Chatham, Ont. (Source: CKPS)
    Chatham-Kent police are looking for two suspects who are considered dangerous after an alleged aggravated assault.

    On July 6, shortly after midnight, police responded to a disturbance on King Street East in Chatham, where one man sustained a serious puncture wound.

    The victim was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for medical treatment and is currently recovering at home.

    As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Wallaceburg man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Following a bail hearing, he was remanded into custody with a future court date of July 16, 2024.

    Kodin Young, 21 years, and Kayden Alward, 19 years of Chatham are currently wanted for the offences of: aggravated assault.

    Kodin Young and Kayden Alward are listed on the Chatham-Kent Police Service Most Wanted List.

    Police say if you have information on their whereabouts do not approach or interact as they may be considered dangerous, and members of the general public have no authority to detain these individuals.

    If you know the whereabouts of Kodin Young and Kayden Alward, or anyone on the Chatham-Kent Most Wanted List, please call Chatham-Kent Police at 911 or 519-352-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information leading to the arrest of Kodin Young and Kayden Alward, may be eligible for a cash reward.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Rob Bowles at 519-436-6600 ext. 80655 or robbo@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

