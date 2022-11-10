Damage estimated at $800,000 after Lakeshore fire

A section of County Road 42 in Lakeshore was closed for about four hours Thursday afternoon for a pole barn fire.

The structure was fully involved when crews arrived just before noon.

Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance.

Lakeshore's Assistant Deputy Fire Chief says the owner used the building to store equipment and as a wood working shop.

Jeff Pulleyblank says the estimate of damage is $800,000.

The cause will likely be listed as undetermined.

There were no injuries.