Damage estimated at $100,000 after west end house fire, no injuries
Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (courtesy OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An electrical failure in the basement of a Bridge Avenue home led to a house fire displacing a family of six.
Windsor fire crews responded to the upgraded house fire in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue Saturday around 9:20 p.m. citing heavy smoke upon arrival.
Chief fire prevention officer John Lee tweeted crews had the fire out within an hour and started to ventilate.
A Windsor Fire and Rescue investigator attended the scene and determined the flames began in the basement as a result of an electrical failure. The damage is estimated at $100,000.
Lee says there were no injuries, but four children and two adults have been displaced.