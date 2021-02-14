WINDSOR, ONT. -- An electrical failure in the basement of a Bridge Avenue home led to a house fire displacing a family of six.

Windsor fire crews responded to the upgraded house fire in the 1300 block of Bridge Avenue Saturday around 9:20 p.m. citing heavy smoke upon arrival.

Chief fire prevention officer John Lee tweeted crews had the fire out within an hour and started to ventilate.

A Windsor Fire and Rescue investigator attended the scene and determined the flames began in the basement as a result of an electrical failure. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Lee says there were no injuries, but four children and two adults have been displaced.

bridge street fire