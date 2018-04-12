

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 24-year-old man has died after an industrial accident in Tecumseh.

Emergency crews were called to Prestressed Systems Inc. at 5058 Walker Rd around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say another person was injured and transported to hospital.

The Ministry Of Labour has been called to the scene.

PSI makes concrete girders for the construction industry, including those on the Parkway.