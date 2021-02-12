WINDSOR, ONT. -- No residents were injured after a fire broke out overnight in the bedroom of rest home in Windsor.

Fire crews were called to the home located at Wyandotte Street and Devonshire Road around 1:45 a.m.

All residents were able to safely escape after the fire began in a bedroom in one of the upper units.

A Transit Windsor bus was brought in to keep the residents warm.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews worked to remove any remaining smoke from the building.

All residents were eventually able to return to the building.

A cause of the fire has not been released but damages are set at $30,000.