Cyclist in 'critical condition' after crashing in Chatham-Kent

A woman from New York is in hospital after a bike crash on Charing Cross Road in Harwich Township.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a group of cyclists were riding single file, northbound on Charing Cross when the lead cyclist hit gravel and lost control of their bike.

The rider fell and was seriously injured. The 71-year-old woman from New York was taken to hospital and assessed to be in critical condition, she was then airlifted to London by Ornge.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Const. Kristen Charron or call 519-355-1092.