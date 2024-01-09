Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Chatham-Kent police say a 57-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck.

On Monday at 4:03 p.m., emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist and a pickup truck. The collision occurred on Teetzel Line, east of Bury Road near Highgate, Ont.

The pick-up truck and the cyclist were both travelling westbound on Teetzel Line at the time of the collision.

Police say the 57-year-old cyclist sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Four Counties Hospital before being transported to a London hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Joel Rehill at joelr@chatham-kent.ca at 519-355-1092.