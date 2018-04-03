

Paediatric Services is getting 39 new IV poles, thanks to the Fight Like Mason Foundation.

Iain and Chantelle Macri of the Fight Like Mason Foundation presented the kid-friendly poles to officials at Windsor Regional Hospital on Tuesday.

The Fight Like Mason Foundation was established as a not-for-profit organization by Iain and Chantelle, parents of Mason Bacon-Macri, who passed away at age 4 as a result of cancer.

“Through the donation of IV poles, the Fight Like Mason Foundation’s mission is to improve treatment, care, quality of life and awareness of patients diagnosed with childhood rhabdomyosarcoma and other life threatening diseases,” says Iain Macri.

Mason was diagnosed in 2015 with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and challenging form of the disease at age 2. When at home from long stays in hospitals, Mason had use of an IV pole to allow him to get around.

The idea to decorate the IV pole with a favorite superhero image or logo was developed.

Officials say the IV decorated poles will give children a boost when requiring an intravenous drip or other vital signs monitoring.