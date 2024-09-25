‘It's been a long month’: 40 residents still displaced after Chatham apartment fire

Dozens of displaced tenants of a municipal housing complex in Chatham are still in need of a temporary housing solution, after their homes went up in flames last month.

An early morning arson at 99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham on Aug. 25 initially forced 99 people out of the 120-unit apartment. To date, municipal staff in Chatham-Kent have assisted 35 tenants with alternate housing needs, while an additional 25 tenants have found their own options.

"It's been a long month," said Robert Francis, who is still staying with friends. "A long-drawn-out month. But I'm still alive. Two feet and a heartbeat."

Francis said those that are going into new placements are required to pay 75 per cent of the cost, saying some residents are disheartened by the plan put in place.

99 McNaughton Avenue West in Chatham, Ont. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"It's within some people's means and then it is not within the means," Francis explained.

"That's a huge chunk of my income that doesn't leave much for groceries, the recreation, anything out there that we would have to do to survive on a daily basis."

He continued, "these people know our incomes. They are the people that resource us and we sit down with them, monthly and get our checks and our resources. And then, on a yearly basis, they renew our lease, so they know what we get. And, with that money going forward, it's not a lot to live on."

Others, like Sue Stoddart, said it's been a rough month living out of a hotel, suggesting it's been difficult to keep up with inconsistent messaging following the fire.

"I want to go home," Stoddart stated.

"At 76, I never thought I'd be doing something like this," she said. "I spent my birthday at the Holiday Inn. I always wanted to take my friends there for my birthday, but I didn't know I had to get burned out to do it."

Donations for displaced residents. (Source: FreeHelpCK)

Stoddart said she can't afford to stay in the temporary placement arranged in Dresden, saying it would cost upwards of $1,500. Instead, she said she's grateful to be staying with a family friend for the foreseeable future.

"I know they're doing their best, but to me it's not good enough."

Chatham-Kent councillor, Amy Finn, said it's been hectic for municipal staff to find affordable, temporary arrangements.

"It's still tough because a lot of places that were affordable have already been scooped up by people that weren't living at 99. So, trying to find new places that will house them or putting them into twos, or whatever can work, it's been a challenge. I know that."

Finn said considering how many people were displaced initially, she believes all will be accommodated soon.

Donations being moved by Handy Bros. in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Our ultimate goal, in the end, is to get them back there as quick as possible," Finn said.

Meantime, a team of volunteers, along with a crew from Handy Bros. Home Comfort, assisted FreeHelpCK, a registered non-profit charity, in moving van loads of community donations from one temporary setup to another.

"Chatham-Kent has been amazing. There are so many donations!" exclaimed FreeHelpCK founder, Geri Hughson. "The community has been amazing. This is a team effort, like everyone in the community pitched in."

Hughson said volunteers plan to help set up several beds for tenants staying in Dresden on Thursday.

Donations being moved for 99 McNaughton residents in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Sept. 25, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Anything that we can do as a community to come together and help out, we definitely need to," said Handy Bros. Home Comfort Director of Marketing, Kaleena Cryderman. "And Chatham-Kent had always been great that way. Everybody always comes together and steps up in times of need and everybody bands together."

Late last month, police in Chatham-Kent said 30-year-old Erin Ott was arrested and charged with arson -- disregard for human life and that 48-year-old Leonard Greason was still wanted, but also charged with arson -- disregard for human life in connection to the incident.