Walpole Island First Nation chooses new Chief as contentious election ends

Leela Thomas has been elected Chief of Walpole Island First Nation, leading a wave of change after weeks of protest and frustration aimed at the previous Band Council.

Thomas, along with 10 newly elected Councillors, is set to be sworn in later this week following Saturday’s vote.

Election Day came days after previous Chief Dan Miskokomon abruptly withdrew from the race.

With Miskokomon’s exit, six candidates remained for the position of Chief, and Thomas secured more than half the votes, winning with 607 out of 1,213 valid ballots cast.

The election also saw significant change on the Band Council, where members voted to fill 12 seats from a pool of 62 candidates.

Two incumbent Councillors, Amy White and Elaine Wrightman, were re-elected, while 10 new faces will join the council.

In a post on social media, Thomas vowed to get to work immediately, announcing a meeting with the newly elected Council members scheduled for Monday night.

"All our Council meetings will be open to the public. Please feel free to share with others," Thomas wrote in her post.

CTV News attempted to reach Chief-elect Thomas for further comment, but she did not respond by the time of publication.

A swearing in ceremony will be held Thursday, September 26, at 5:00 p.m. inside the Band Governance Office.