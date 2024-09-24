WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Belle Vue National Historic Site given the go ahead for developer revitalization

    The building has fallen into disrepair over the years, and since acquiring the site in 2016, council has failed to restore it (CTV News Windsor)
    Amherstburg town council has given the go-ahead for restoration proposals for the Belle Vue National Historic Site.

    Built between 1816 and 1819, Belle Vue Manor was designated as a national historic site in 1959.

    Amico/Loop hope to build roughly 52 semi-detached homes, with the manor on the docket for restoration to include hotel rooms, spa, restaurant, pool house and public event space.

    Since the town acquired the manor in 2016, efforts to restore it have stalled in their tracks – an agreement on the table would see the town sell the manor and its property to the developer Amico/Loop.

    Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb said that he hopes that the town parting with the manor, may contribute to its longevity, "If we hold onto this building with the hopes that we're going to be able to publicly restore it, I think we run the risk of being accused of demolition by neglect."

    Mayor Prue voted against the plan, which calls for a report on negotiations, due back to Amherstburg town council no later than March 31, 2025.  

