CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week

Windsor Police and OPP Dive Team searched for two drowning victims.

Firefighters battled a multi-unit fire at a former bar that was under renovation to become a boutique hotel.

A Windsor family is lucky to be alive after smoke alarms help them escape house fire.

Driver beware: County Road 22 buckled from May heatwave.

A security guard was fired for removing a student for wearing a keffiyeh at St. Clair College.

A Windsorite is on trial for actions that led to fatal fight in September 2020.

Bee reward: A Cottam farmer put up $1,000 for any information on who stole 250,000 bees.

'Snitch line' landed a Windsor couple with a warning to remove their landscaping.

More student spaces: Ontario is investing in three Windsor area schools.

Transit Windsor is offering free rides to a popular June event downtown.

Windsor's waterfront will be on display in a 2025 half marathon.

And the Lakeshore Canadiens won a championship in spite of a challenging season.