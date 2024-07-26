Amherstburg resident charged with impaired driving after crash

Essex County OPP say an Amherstburg resident has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into the ditch.

On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., members of the Kingsville OPP detachment were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Road 6 West in Kingsville.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

Officers determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 31-year-old Amherstburg resident has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on Aug. 8.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police by calling *OPP on your mobile device or your nearest police authority immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.