WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Amherstburg resident charged with impaired driving after crash

    An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) An OPP cruiser in Maidstone, Ont., on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Essex County OPP say an Amherstburg resident has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into the ditch.

    On Thursday at 8:53 p.m., members of the Kingsville OPP detachment were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Road 6 West in Kingsville.

    Police say the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch.

    Officers determined the driver had previously consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

    As a result, a 31-year-old Amherstburg resident has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol
    • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

    The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to speak to the charges on Aug. 8.

    Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police by calling *OPP on your mobile device or your nearest police authority immediately.

    Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News