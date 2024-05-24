Fire at former Windsor bar, soon to be boutique hotel

Fire crews in Windsor are working to put out a blaze at a former city bar.

Crews were called to the scene of the former Champs bar in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on Friday morning.

Fire Chief Steve Laforet told AM800 News the public is being asked to avoid the area and residents who live nearby are being asked to close their windows.

There is no word on how the fire started, if there are any injuries or a damage estimate.

It was just announced last week that there were plans for the building to be developed into a boutique hotel.

This is a developing story.

Windsor fire crews battle a blaze in the area of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue on May 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

