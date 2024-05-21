St. Joseph's Catholic High School getting $3.7 million for 184 new student spaces

The Ontario government is investing $3.7 million to expand St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in east Windsor.

This will support the creation of 184 new student spaces at St. Joe’s. This project is part of the province’s $1.3-billion plan that more than doubles funding to build new schools and expansions, announced as part of the Capital Priorities Program.

“St. Joseph’s is an integral part of East Riverside community, and the growth and vitality of the school are a reflection of its incredible learning environment,” said MPP Andrew Dowie. “I was happy to add my voice in support of this key investment in my riding and am delighted to see this approval come through.

Fulvio Valentinis, Chair of the Board of Trustees, says the $3.7 million in ministry funding will allow the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to construct an eight classroom addition at St. Joseph’s.

“This is wonderful news for the students and staff at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School,” Valentinis said. “The school was designed for about 1,100 students when it opened in 2006, and current enrollment is more than 1,300. So we’re grateful for this funding, we certainly appreciate the support from MPP Dowie, and we’re looking forward to getting started on this project soon.”