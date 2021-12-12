Crews busy Sunday fixing Saturday wind storm damage

Windsor, Ont. -

Tree removal companies and hydro crews didn't get much rest this weekend, after a powerful storm blew across much of Ontario, including Windsor-Essex.

According to Environment Canada, the winds were gusting up to 115 km/h on Saturday at Windsor Airport.

That caused a number of outages which impacted 1,800 customers, according to Enwin Utilities.

"Our peak was at 12:28 pm (Saturday) when we had one feeder open, taking out a large part of South Windsor" according to Barbara Peirce Marshall, spokesperson for Enwin.

Peirce Marshall says they dropped the number of impacted customers down to a "few individual" outages by 12:54 p.m.

Across Ontario, Hydro One reported outages impacting 450,000 customers province-wide.

"We have brought in additional crews to assist," says Richard Francella, spokesperson for Hydro One.

"We do anticipate that some customers could be without power throughout the day and some could be beyond Monday as well," says Francella.

A tree that fell onto an apartment building on Columbia Court, took some time for a tree removal company to clear away the debris.

It hit right above Sumer Gillan's cousin’s bedroom window.

"I was terrified. I thought 'oh my gosh what just happened?’" said Gillan "Everyone's safe thank God."

A tree removal company clears away the last of the branches from a massive tree that fell on this building on Columbia Court in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (Michelle Maluske/CTV Windsor)

Two different restoration companies, contacted by CTV Windsor, reported very few calls for service for local wind damage.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor-Essex also broke a record for the highest temperature on Dec. 11.

The previous record, set in 1949 was 15 C.

Saturday the temperatures soared to 15.5 C, according to Ray Houle.

"We do it all again, mid-week next week," says Meterologist Peter Kimbell. "Probably Thursday another very warm day with probably a lot of wind. So we'll have to look towards more mild weather and windy conditions next week."