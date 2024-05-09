WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash closes portion of road south of Merlin

    (Source: Chatham-Kent police/X) (Source: Chatham-Kent police/X)
    Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash.

    The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."

    The area is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

    Updates are expected later today.

