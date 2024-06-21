WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash.

    McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.

     According to police, the road is expected to be closed until at least 11:30 a.m.

    There is no word on how many vehicles were involved, possible injuries or charges.

    More information will be released as it becomes available.

